BOSTON (WHDH) - Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday for voting in the 2026 midterm elections, with Massachusetts voters having their voices heard in a number of statewide races and ballot initiatives.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Republican challenger Mike Minogue are vying for the state’s top job, with Healey seeking reelection to the role she first won in 2022.

Fellow incumbent Democrat Senator Ed Markey is also seeking reelection to his seat, challenged by Republican John Deaton. Deaton also ran against current Senator Elizabeth Warren in 2024, losing by nearly 20 points.

Voters will also weigh in on nine ballot questions. Click here for in-depth coverage of all nine questions.

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