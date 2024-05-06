Tuesday marked the launch of the groundbreaking Voices of Black Women Initiative by the American Center Society.

With the initiative now underway, organizers urge Black women from diverse backgrounds to actively participate in a study to help doctors and researchers better understand cancer and other health issues prevalent among Black women.

Participants will be asked to provide researchers regular updates on their health twice a year for the next 30 years.

Moving forward, experts anticipate findings from this study will drive efforts to improve the health of Black women, who have historically been underrepresented in medical research.

Speaking at a recent event, two women involved with the study said they are hopeful about what the study could find.

“The study is going to be truly transformative in helping us learn why black women have some of the highest death rates and shortest survival of any racial ethnic group in the United States for most cancers,” one speaker said.

“By doing a study like this, it raises awareness, provides research so that people don’t feel alone and it gives an opportunity of hope,” another speaker said.

The American Center Society wants 2,000 Black women from Massachusetts to sign up for the study.

Individuals signing up should be between the ages of 25 and 55 with no history of cancer.

Individuals can sign up online through the American Cancer Society website.

