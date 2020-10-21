A volunteer in Astra-Zeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial has died, officials announced Wednesday.

The announcement came from the Brazilian health agency “Anvisa,” which says the trial is still going forward as planned.

It was not clear whether the volunteer received the vaccine or a placebo shot.

Astra-Zeneca’s vaccine, developed with Britain’s Oxford University, is being tested on tens of thousands of volunteers around the world.

Vaccine experts note that volunteers in clinical trials can become ill or die for any number of reasons, and they may not be related to the vaccine.

