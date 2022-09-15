EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Warm clothing, food and shelter were made available to the dozens of migrants who landed on Martha’s Vineyard with little notice Wednesday, as volunteers continue to assist and accommodate the arrivals.

Rapid support followed the unexpected arrival, with locals working around the clock over the last 24 hours to accommodate the nearly 50 people who were flown to the island to apparently make a point in an immigration debate.

Among those who landed at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport was Lillibet, a woman who came to the United States with several family members, including her 11-year-old son, as well as her husband, along with her brother. Through a translator, she told 7NEWS that she originally crossed into the U.S. at the Mexican border near San Antonio, Texas.

She said she did not know she was coming to Massachusetts, but was glad that she was here now.

Help for the migrants has been coming from all over the Vineyard, in the form of food, clothing and legal services. A local High School AP Spanish class even got the day off on Thursday to help translate, along with others.

“I got a letter from the Rabbi in my temple today, saying that they need Spanish speakers, so I came down,” said Nicole Friedler Brisson. “People bringing food, I mean, all of the volunteers here – it’s unbelievable.”

The migrants arrived suddenly on Wednesday afternoon, with Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announcing that he sent them to make states like Massachusetts share the burden of border states.

State Representative Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, said he was outraged.

“We were given no notice,” he told reporters on Thursday. “This is a total political stunt, that the governor wanted to, he wanted to create chaos, but the people here, the immigrants that showed up, were met not with chaos, but by compassion.”

The migrants who spoke with 7NEWS said they were not familiar with the national politics that may have played a role in their over 1,500 mile trek, and that they do not care. Through translators, Uvaldo Arcaja said he came to the United States for two things.

“Work and help my family in Venezuela, who are suffering there in Venezuela,” a translator said for Arcaja.

On Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that the state is working on a plan to set up temporary shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod.

