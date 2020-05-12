Volunteers deliver packages of masks to every household in Melrose

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 100 volunteers in yellow vests could be seen going door-to-door as they delivered packages of masks to every household in Melrose on Tuesday.

“We had been working behind the scenes to procure enough masks to distribute them to everyone over 60, and then the opportunity arose to buy more,” Mayor Paul Brodeur said in a statement. “I am happy to be able to provide every household in Melrose with the tools they need to stay safe during this pandemic. Our residents’ health continues to be my top priority.”

Every resident received a package containing 4-5 masks, in addition to information about food, mental health, other resources, and instructions on how to properly wear the masks and how to make a simple fabric mask from household materials.

Melrose native Bill Sheerin told 7NEWS that he was eager to volunteer and help the community distribute the masks.

“You need to do something and it’s a positive way to contribute,” he said. “Not all people have access to this stuff.”

Volunteers arriving at Memorial Hall had their temperatures checked before they were given the masks.

Brodeur said more than 62,000 masks were obtained for the city’s 28,000 residents.

Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all Massachusetts residents over the age of 2 to wear a face-covering or mask in public when it’s not possible to maintain proper social distancing measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

