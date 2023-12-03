BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of volunteers distributed thousands of bags of food to those who need a little help this holiday season in Roxbury on Saturday during the Boys & Girls Clubs annual Day of Service.

The volunteers bagged up more than 2,000 bags of food for those in need across Boston. With food costs at historic highs, organizers said helping families lessen the burden of feeding their loved ones this time of year can go a long way.

“People are our greatest asset as a city,” said Boston City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune. “We need to make sure people’s basic needs are met.”

Star Market donated the food for the event for the second year in a row.

