WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers and firefighters rushed to the aid of dolphins that became stranded on Cape Cod on Saturday.

The five dolphins were found stuck in shallow water in Mills Creek between Yarmouth and Barnstable.

All five are expected to be OK.

