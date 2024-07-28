SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers gathered in Saugus on Sunday for a search for Harmony Montgomery.

Searching through high grass, marshy areas, and the woods, those gathered worked through the heat in a search for Montgomery, who was reporting missing in 2021. Police believe she was killed by her father in December 2019.

The search was organized by Montgomery’s mother, who is still holding out hope to find her daughter’s body.

Her father, Adam Montgomery has been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for her murder.

