Volunteers hand out face coverings in Revere days before new order goes into effect

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers passed out face coverings in Revere Sunday in an attempt to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

This came just days before a statewide order requiring people to cover their faces in public goes into effect. Anyone not wearing a face-covering within 6 feet of others will face a fine up to $300 beginning Wednesday.

Revere city leaders say they plan to hand out masks, gloves, and information pamphlets with more pop-up stations in the coming weeks.

“We want to make sure everybody is safe and has a mask and they understand by wearing a mask you’re helping the whole community,” volunteer Jason Smith said. “We take care of everybody that comes through here and we want people to understand that we’re here for them.”

The city will also offer a grab-and-go program for personal protective equipment starting Tuesday.

