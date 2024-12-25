MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers in Malden are hard at work preparing Christmas meals for nearly 1,800 people.

Fore more than three decades, Project Ezra has organized the feast as a way to give back to the community.

Project Ezra is continuing their longstanding tradition of making meals for the homeless and those in need on Christmas.

This year volunteers were on duty at Malden High School starting at 2 a.m. Wednesday to get all the meals ready.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)