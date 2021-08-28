WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - As a 19-year-old is recovering from a shooting that left him paralyzed, volunteers are coming together to remodel his Woburn home to make it accessible.

Jemil Evans was accidentally shot by a friend in June and was left paralyzed from the neck down. He needs to use a wheelchair, and workers are building ramps and making his home accessible at no cost to the family.

“I grew up in Woburn so when I heard about what happened to him … my heart went out to him, it was just tragic,” said Jack McHugh of Jack McHugh Remodeling.

USA Professional Painting is cleaning and painting the house and local Boy Scouts are handling the landscaping. Mary Evans, Jemil’s grandmother, said the family was overwhelmed by the help.

“The whole family is just so grateful,” Evans said. “People are just so good when life-changing events happen.”

To contribute to Jemil Evans’ GoFundMe page, click here.

