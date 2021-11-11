BOSTON (WHDH) - Volunteers from several faith-based organizations lent a helping hand to those facing homelessness in Boston overnight.

They walked a path from Nubian Square to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard as part of an outreach effort to those on the streets.

They offered free meals and shelter at the Pine Street Inn for the night.

This comes after Mayor-elect Michelle Wu appointed former state health commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel to manage Boston’s response to the crises centered at Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Wu said the appointment was in keeping with a campaign promise to address the multi-faceted situation with a public health focus.

