MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers from the national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) put the finishing touches on the future specially adapted custom home of an injured soldier in Mattapoisett on Saturday.

Nearly 200 people, including Patriots player Cole Strange, pitched in over the weekend to landscape the home for Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rebecca Mann, who was severely injured in Afghanistan.

“It just shows how amazing people can be to just give up their time, their Saturday, just to come help make this a reality,” Mann said.

“We thought that we could come in and do something nice for them, make their home more accessible to them,” Strange said. “I feel like that’s a really awesome thing.”

Mann will receive the keys to her new home on May 13.

To read more about Mann’s story, visit www.hfotusa.org/mann/.

