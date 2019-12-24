Volunteers serve up Christmas Eve steak dinners at the Pine Street Inn

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 100 volunteers served up more than 1,000 meals to people in need on Christmas Eve in Boston, providing steak dinners in a yearly tradition.

Volunteers came together at the Pine Street Inn and several other locations to give out the dinners, also reaching out to people on the street who could not make it in.

Jeff and Lauren Feingold started the dinners more than a decade ago through their organization Hope and Comfort. They also give out bags with candy, hygiene kits, and socks.

“It means a lot that we are able to give them something special,” Jeff Feingold said. “Being able to come back and give them a reason to feel a little bit better makes us all feel great.”

“We live in the neighborhood, these are our neighbors, so it’s a way to give back to them,” said volunteer Carolyn Orfanella.

“A lot of these people do not have a chance to have a hot meal, it’s a big night for them,” said volunteer Brad Solomon. “It can be a very lonely night for a lot of people, so it’s nice to give them a solid happy, cheerful night.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)