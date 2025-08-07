BOSTON (WHDH) - Cradles to Crayons is getting ready to help children in the area prepare for the upcoming school year!

Hundreds of volunteers from across Massachusetts spent Thursday at Boston University’s Agganis Arena, filling thousands of backpacks with school supplies for children who need them.

7’s own Amaka Ubaka was on hand to help share school spirit at the event!

Organizers say it is important for children to know their needs are being taken care of.

“It shows that we’ve got kids’ backs. And there are people willing to roll up their sleeves and do the work to make sure the kids have what they need on day one for school,” said Christine Morin.

“Kids that get to school prepared and ready for class with all the supplies they need improves their mental and physical health. It keeps them active and engaged and ready to succeed,” said Jeff Bellows.

Cradles to Crayons hopes to provide 75,000 filled backpacks to kids as they get ready to go back to school.

