BOSTON (WHDH) - Rebuilding Together Boston worked with sponsors and volunteers at three locations in Dorchester on Saturday to make critical repairs and updates at two homes and one family shelter.

The projects were made possible thanks to the generosity of sponsors Boston College, Grand Circle Foundation, and Lowe’s, and are part of a nationwide effort to support veterans, older adults, families, and disaster survivors with essential health and safety home repairs.

If you’re in need of assistance and want to apply for the program: https://www.rebuildingtogetherboston.org/find-help

If you want to become a volunteer: https://www.rebuildingtogetherboston.org/volunteer

