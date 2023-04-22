BOSTON (WHDH) -

Volunteers are estimated to collect over 57,000 pounds of trash in one of the largest cleanups in the country. Around 3,000 will work at about 80 sites, including parks, forests, playgrounds and paths along the Charles River watershed throughout Massachusetts.

The 24th annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup — hosted by the Charles River Conservancy, Charles River Watershed Association, the Department of Conservation and Recreation, Emerald Necklace Conservancy, Esplanade Association, and Waltham Land Trust — is just one of multiple opportunities to volunteer across the Commonwealth.

DCR officials are still looking for Park Serve Day volunteers at some sites, including Castle Island and Whitehall State Park.

Collecting trash can be more than a single day’s effort. Emily Norton, the executive director of the CRWA, said this day is inspiring.

“People really do make a difference, they make a demonstrable difference,” Norton said. “After spending two hours and seeing the piles of trash they collected and all kinds of unusual items that they find, I think it gives people a good feeling when it comes to the state of our environment. We actually can make a difference.”

