BOSTON (WHDH) - Monday, August 29 is the last day for Massachusetts voters to request mail-in ballots for any reason ahead of the 2022 primary election on September 6.

If you’re a registered voter, would like to vote by mail and haven’t requested your mail-in ballot, you can do so by submitting an application to your local election office online, by mail, by email or by fax. The online application is here.

Every registered voter was sent a vote by mail application postcard in July, and can register to vote by mail with that mailing.

Voters can vote for candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of the Commonwealth, among other positions.

The midterm election will be on Tuesday, November 8.

