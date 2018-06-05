VOTE: Do you agree with the decision to eliminate the swimsuit competition?

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2013 file photo, Miss New York Mallory Hagan reacts as she is crowned Miss America 2013 in Las Vegas. Former Miss America Hagan is running for Congress in eastern Alabama. The 29-year-old Opelika native announced her Democratic bid for Alabama's District 3 seat during an event at her parents’ dance studio on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Miss America pageant is dropping the swimsuit competition, saying it will no longer judge contestants on their appearance but on “what makes you you.”

The pageant began nearly 100 years ago as a bathing beauty contest to keep tourists coming to this seaside resort after Labor Day. But in recent decades, women’s groups and others have complained that making contestants parade across the stage in bathing suits and high heels is outdated, sexist and more than a little silly.

The announcement Tuesday came after a shake-up at the Miss America Organization that resulted in the top three leadership positions being held by women. The overhaul was triggered by an email scandal last December in which Miss America officials denigrated winners’ intelligence, appearance and sex lives.

