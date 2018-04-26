VOTE: Do you agree with the Yawkey Way name change?

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Public Improvement Commission unanimously voted Thursday to change the name of the iconic Yawkey Way outside of Fenway Park to Jersey Street.

The Boston Red Sox filed a petition with city officials in February to change the name as part of a mission to “reinforce that Fenway Park is inclusive and welcoming to all.”

Yawkey Way had received heavy criticism over the years for its connection to the franchise’s complicated racial past under former owner Tom Yawkey. Yawkey died in 1976 and the street was named after him in 1977.

