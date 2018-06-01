VOTE: Do you think the City of Boston should change the name of Faneuil Hall?

BOSTON (WHDH) – A local group wants the city of Boston to change the name of Faneuil Hall, citing a negative connection to slavery.

The group gathered at Sam Adams Park just outside of Faneuil Hall on Friday to hold a prayer and raise awareness for the issue.

Organizers say the man for which Faneuil Hall is named, Peter Faneuil, donated money to the city after selling a slave child and that he was “a prominent Boston merchant who dealt and profited from the slave trade.”

