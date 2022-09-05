FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - As spooky season approaches, a Fall River hotel is in the running to become America’s favorite haunted hotel, according to a poll run by USA Today.

As part of the outlet’s annual Readers’ Choice series, 20 hotels from around the country are in the running, including the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast in Fall River. It’s the only one in New England in the contest.

“The museum and B&B in Fall River, Mass. has a gruesome history,” USA Today’s blurb said. “The house was the site of unsolved murders: the hatchet killings of a man and his wife, and even the decapitation of a cat in the basement. Visitors to the B&B can choose from six rooms and suites that they may or may not be sharing with the spirits of the departed.”

According to the B&B’s site, the owner, Andrew Borden, and his wife Abby Borden, “were mercilessly hacked to death with a hatchet; Abby as she cleaned the upstairs guest room, and Andrew as he lay napping on the sitting room couch downstairs. Not a sound had been heard by the myriad pedestrians outside, but the house, now stained with blood, had witnessed it all.”

Ever since that 1892 day, the house has been restored and maintained as it was the day of the murder. The hotel now offers several haunted tours of the site.

Other sites in the running for the favorite haunted hotel title include The Stanley Hotel in Colorado, the Fainting Goat Island Inn in New York and The Marshall House in Georgia.

