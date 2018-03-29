Vote on Yawkey Way name change postponed

BOSTON (WHDH) - A vote to change the name of the iconic Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park has been postponed.

The City of Boston’s Public Improvement Commission held a public hearing Thursday to discuss a possible name change after the Red Sox filed a petition with the city to change the name of the famous Fenway street back to its original name, Jersey Street.

The team has said this is to reinforce that Fenway Park is inclusive and welcoming to all.

Yawkey Way was named after former Red Sox owner Thomas Yawkey in 1977. His name has been criticized because of his resistance to integration.

Yawkey owned the Red Sox from 1933 to 1976 and presided over the last franchise in Major League Baseball to field a black player.

Philanthropic group Yawkey Foundations wants to keep the small street as Yawkey Way, arguing a change would dishonor and taint the charity.

A vote will be held on April 12, according to the Public Improvement Commission.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)