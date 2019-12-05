Vote planned over whether to allow ATVs on city streets

NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (AP) — A vote has been scheduled on whether to allow all-terrain vehicles on some streets in a Vermont city next year.

The Newport City Council in October voted in favor of an ordinance to allow ATVs on some streets. A trial period was planned for May to October of next year.

Opponents of the ordinance gathered enough petition signatures last month to force a vote on the issue, which will take place Jan. 14.

Residents can vote yes to repeal the ordinance and scrap the planned ATV pilot program, or vote no to continue with it, The Caledonian Record reported.

Newport Mayor Paul Monette has said he thinks allowing ATVs will help attract visitors and boost the city’s economy.

Opponents have said they worry that ATVs are too loud and dangerous.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)