VOTE: Should NFL players be forced to stand for the anthem?

Several New England Patriots players kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(WHDH) — The NFL announced Wednesday a new policy approved by team owners that gives players the option to stay in the locker room during the singing on the national anthem.

“This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room until after the Anthem has been performed,” the NFL said in a press release.

The NFL said it believes the new policy will keep a “focus on the game and the extraordinary athletes who play it — and on our fans who enjoy it.”

Do you think the NFL players should be forced to stand for the national anthem?

Do you think NFL players should be forced to stand on the field during the national anthem? — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) May 23, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)