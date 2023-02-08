Lawyers for Encore Boston Harbor and the city of Everett pressed Wednesday to convince regulators that the casino does not need additional approval from city voters to expand its gambling operation to a development it plans to build across the street.

The Gaming Commission wrestled with the “conundrum” at length in November and determined that, in essence, the question it has to answer is whether the language of a June 22, 2013 referendum that cleared the way for the casino to be located in Everett authorized casino gaming at just the location specified on the ballot or whether voters approved of Wynn’s casino license generally.

The matter resurfaced Wednesday with all sides loaded down with new details.

The precise question before Everett voters in 2013 was, “Shall the City of Everett permit the operation of a gaming establishment licensed by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to be located at the property located on Horizon Way (off ‘Lower Broadway’) in Everett, formerly known as the Monsanto Chemical Site?”

In November, the Gaming Commission General Counsel Todd Grossman said, “I think there’s general agreement that the location across the street is not part of the former Monsanto chemical site.”

And Jacqui Krum, Encore’s senior vice president and general counsel, said at the same meeting that the site of the proposed expansion was not part of the Monsanto chemical site.

But lawyers for Encore owner Wynn Resorts said they were able to determine, using a city atlas from 1921 and historic land records, that Monsanto predecessor Merrimac Chemical Company owned parcels on both sides of the current casino site.

The lawyers said that, though Merrimac Chemical sold the land about 100 years ago, “it is clear that Monsanto and or its predecessors were historically active both to the west and east of the current Encore site.”

Everett told the commission that it views its referendum as sufficient to allow this expansion of the encore casino, and said that it expects it would cost the city at least $130,000 if it had to hold a new city election to put the expansion question to voters.

“[T]he vote to approve of a gaming establishment by over 86% of the City’s voters in June 2013 must be construed based upon the information provided to them by the City in advance of the election. This information included the Host Community Agreement, which explicitly anticipates and provides for expansion of the gaming establishment beyond the land shown,” a city lawyer wrote to the commission.

“In light of this fact, and of the fact that the City repeatedly and consistently presented the gaming establishment project as an anchor of the overall redevelopment of the Lower Broadway District, there is no reason to believe that the voters would have voted any differently had the original project included the [expansion].”

