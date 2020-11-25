CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire voters cast a record number of ballots this month, though the share of registered voters who participated dropped a bit, compared to 2016.

Updated figures from the secretary of state’s office show 814,499 ballots were cast this year, far surpassing the record of 755,850 set four years ago. But the number of registered voters also has increased since then. This year, 73% of registered voters cast ballots, compared to 75% in 2016.

The latest figures show 31% of voters are registered as Democrats, 30% as Republicans and 40% as undeclared with either party.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)