BOSTON (WHDH) - Voters made their way to the polls to decide races across Massachusetts on Tuesday, including in Boston, where a handful of new members were elected to the city council, and in Worcester, where the city kept its incumbent mayor.

On the Boston City Council, Henry Santana is the projected winner of the At-Large seat held by longtime councilor Michael Flaherty, who did not seek reelection, Ben Jacob Weber won the District 6 seat currently held by Kendra Lara, and Enrique Pepen is the projected winner of the District 4 seat that is currently held by Ricardo Arroyo.

In Worcester, Mayor Joseph Petty defeated four challengers to capture his seventh term.

Rhode Island elected Gabe Amo, its first Black representative in Congress.

The former White House aide served in the Obama and Biden administrations, most recently as deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. He also served in the administration of former Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.

