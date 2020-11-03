Voters get final say on costly US Senate campaign in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The most expensive political race in Maine history is drawing to a close.

Mainers were deciding whether to reelect Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins to a fifth term or oust her in favor of Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon.

Collins touted herself as an experienced, bipartisan candidate who works to get things done for Maine, while Gideon drove home her message that Collins no longer represents the interest of Mainers.

Polls showed the race was close despite more than $120 million spent on television advertising.

With four candidates in the race, ranked choice voting could come into play. Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

