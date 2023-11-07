BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay State voters will be heading to the polls Tuesday to decide several key races, including who will occupy four Boston City Council seats, some big mayoral elections, and an open state Senate seat.

Polls open at 7 a.m., elections are being held in 80 Massachusetts communities. In Boston, at least four city councilors will be replaced. Worcester, Revere, and Waltham are among the communities with mayoral elections, and there is a Special Election for the Worcester and Hampshire Senate district.

Most polls close at 8 p.m.

