STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Voters across the nation and in Massachusetts will be voicing their choice today as Super Tuesday voting gets underway.

Candidates from both parties will by vying for hundreds of delegates in 16 states and 1 US territory.

The election comes one day after former President Trump learned he could remain on the ballot on Colorado and every other state after several legal challenges to keep him off the ballot by citing the Constitution’s Insurrection Clause.

Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is hoping to perform well in the Bay State, where she made a recent campaign stop in Needham. She said she agreed with the court’s decision.

“We don’t every want some elected official in a state or anybody else saying you can or cannot be on a ballot,” she said.

Massachusetts Sec. of State William Galvin said he is encouraged by the interest in the election and he expects to court’s ruling will drive voters to the poll.

More than 50,000 people have voted early in-person and another 400,000 voted by mail.

Polls in Massachusetts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for complete Super Tuesday coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)