Voters in Mass. practicing social distancing, wearing masks to help curb virus spread

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Registered voters in Massachusetts are practicing social distancing and following other guidelines in an effort to safely cast their ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People could be seen standing six feet apart from one another while wearing masks at the Graham & Parks School polling location in Cambridge.

The location also offered hand sanitizer to voters.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren voted with her husband at the school and said she felt safe.

“I felt completely safe in there,” she said. “Everyone has masks, shields; they’re not touching things, so you don’t have to handle things that other people have handled. There’s plenty of hand sanitizer. It has all been set up to minimize the possibility of transferring anything and make sure that everybody can vote safely. I was really impressed.”

Polls in Massachusetts stay open until 8 p.m.

