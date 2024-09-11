NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Voters in the battleground state of New Hampshire expressed varied opinions about Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

Some believed former President Donald Trump came out on top and others believed Vice President Kamala Harris took away a win. 7News spoke with a handful of voters near City Hall Plaza in Nashua, N.H., where President John F. Kennedy made his first campaign stop in January 1960.

Marissa Desmarais, a Harris supporter, said she thinks the vice president made some strong points, “winning” the debate in Philadelphia.

“There’s no question. She was living in reality,” Desmarais said.

Kirstyn Niemela, who served prison time for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, said she believes Trump faced an uphill battle at the debate. However, she said she thinks he will win the election.

“I think the president did great, for what he was given. I think it was three against one — definitely not a fair debate,” Niemela said.

Another Trump supporter, Craig Drouan, said he felt the questions were biased.

“[The moderators] never questioned her on anything. Questioned Trump on everything,” he said.

When asked if he thought Trump would still win in November, Drouan said, “I hope so.”

Harris, however, had the most to prove at the debate, and some voters said they believe she came through.

“I believe that she stated her position clearly. I think Trump flew off the handle a lot,” said Patty Dresner.

Harris supporter Carlin Power said the vice president came off cool and collected.

“She came across as composed, very strong, and she was able to really put words on what Biden couldn’t actually vocalize in the first debate,” Power said.

As for Trump’s pronouncement about members of the immigrant community in Springfield, Ohio “eating the dogs,” some people said they’d seen those since-discounted reports online and did not find them totally baseless.

Trump supporters said his stance on immigration is a key reason they support him.

“To let in whoever, without being vetted, not going the right way, obviously isn’t going to help anyone,” said Steve Panza.

However, Dresner said that “Kamala is the more rational choice.”

