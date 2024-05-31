SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Voters in the swing state of New Hampshire reacted to former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict Thursday, as he continues his presidential campaign.

People on both sides of the aisle, as well as those in the middle, spoke about whether the trial’s result could impact their choices for the November election.

“It certainly has thrown a twist in,” said registered Republican Susan Knight, who was visiting New Hampshire from Kentucky.

Registered Independent Michael Brantmuller said he doesn’t think Trump’s guilty verdict will sway voters.

“I think if anything, it’s going to show the world how much they’ve been going after him, because that’s very petty,” Brantmuller said.

Scott White, however, said he would not vote for Trump and does not understand why people would be on his side after a guilty verdict.

“Who would want to have a president whose been convicted of a felony? Nobody,” White said.

In the state of New Hampshire, there are more than 260,000 registered Democrats, 304,000 registered Republicans, and 326,000 undeclared, according to an Emerson College poll from March.

“I do think there will be people swayed either way. Might make Republicans rethink their votes but also people that are looking to maybe reaffirm their vote at the same time,” said registered Independent Lucas O’Neill.

Many of the people said they believe the verdict will only add to the divisiveness of the presidential race.

“However it pans out in November, there’s going to be an issue in the United States,” Knight said.

