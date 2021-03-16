Voting by mail extended in Mass. through end of June

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents will be able to vote by mail in local town elections through the spring, state officials said Tuesday.

No-excuse voting by mail had been set to expire on March 31, before the end of many annual town elections. Gov. Charlie Baker signed an extension through June 30, the Secretary of State’s office said.

The extension also allows towns to reschedule upcoming elections until later in the spring and make alternative arrangements for polling places. Voters can download vote by mail applications at www.MailMyBallotMA.com.

