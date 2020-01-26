Voting groups want more Mainers on the rolls before ’20

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Two voting organizations are sending more than 120,000 voter registration applications to Maine residents in January as part of a drive to get more people to vote.

The Voter Participation Center in Washington and related organization Center for Voter Information are mailing 127,580 applications in January. The groups said it’s part of their largest campaign to register voters.

More than 227,900 people who can vote in Maine aren’t registered, the groups said. Many of them are younger voters.

Voter Participation Center describes itself on its website as a “non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to increasing voter registration in the United States among young people, people of color and unmarried women.” The organization said those are all groups that are heavily represented among Mainers who aren’t registered to vote.

