BOSTON (WHDH) - Polls opened Tuesday morning for the final day of voting in the 2024 Massachusetts state primary, with nominations at stake in several state and federal races.

On the Republican ballot, three candidates are vying for the chance to challenge Democratic US Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The challengers include engineer Robert Antonellis, Quincy City Council President Ian Cain, and former Special Assistant US Attorney John Deaton.

In Massachusetts’ Eighth Congressional District, Republicans are settling a three-way race between videographer Robert Burke, health care worker James Govatsos, and bar owner Daniel Kelly. The winner will face incumbent US Rep. Stephen Lynch in November’s general election.

Warren has been in office since 2013 and is seeking her third term in office. Lynch has been in office since 2001.

While Republicans will weigh in on congressional races, Democrat Mara Dolan is facing incumbent Marilyn Petitto Devaney in a race for the Democratic nomination to represent a swath of Metro Boston communities on the state Governor’s Council.

District Three stretches from Brookline to Hudson and includes communities as far north as Chelmsford.

The council meets weekly and is tasked with approving or denying gubernatorial judicial appointments. The council also reviews pardons and commutations from the governor and must approve a pardon or commutation for it to take effect.

Petitto Devaney has held her seat on the Governor’s Council for 25 years.

In addition to the senate, US representative, and Governor’s Council races, the State House News Service reported contested primary elections in 26 state house of representatives districts and six state senate districts.

Polls are scheduled to remain open until 8 p.m.

Previewing the primary election, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said he expected turnout to fall close to 15%. By the time polls officially opened Tuesday, Galvin said roughly one in 10 voters had already cast a ballot through various vote-by-mail and mail-in voting options.

Though contested races are limited in some parts of Massachusetts, Galvin on Tuesday said he hopes voters make their voices heard.

“Obviously the weather’s great, polls are open until 8 p.m. tonight, and we hope people participate,” he said.

