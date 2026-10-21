BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley announced charges against six individuals for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to arrange sham marriages between United States citizens and undocumented immigrants.

According to court documents, Jennifer Gonzalez, 43, of Fall River, ran a business where undocumented immigrants would pay her to arrange fake marriages for them so they could obtain immigration status.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said the marriages were arranged for illegally obtaining immigration benefits, including green cards and U.S. citizenship.

Officials said the Gonzalez, who arranged the fraudulent marriages for more than a decade, earned $6 million. Her operation averaged 18 to 20 illegal marriages a year, typically charging between $38,000 and $40,000 per marriage.

“The bottom line is this: every single day thousands of hardworking people are going through the immigration process legally and properly,” Foley said. “The naturalization ceremonies that take place here in this courthouse are truly wonderful and moving celebrations. What an affront the alleged conduct revealed here today must be to those who play by the rules.”

Investigators say Gonzalez has a criminal history, including convictions for assault and battery, identity fraud, and illegal entry.

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