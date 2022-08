BOSTON (WHDH) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Boston tomorrow to meet with state lawmakers to discuss the fight to protect reproductive rights.

The visit marks Harris’s first trip to the state since vice presidency.

Following her Boston visit Harris will be traveling to Martha’s Vineyard for another event.

