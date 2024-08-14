BOSTON (WHDH) - Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will make a campaign stop in Boston on Wednesday as he continues to travel the country raising funds for their White House bid.

Walz’s fundraiser will be held at the Newbury Hotel and tickets will cost $25,000. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who will be among those on hand, says its exciting to welcome to governor to Boston.

“It’s exciting that we will see our next vice president, I’m really looking forward to seeing him and hearing what he has to say,” she said.

Meanwhile, Republican vice president pick Sen. J.D. Vance on Wednesday criticized Harris for avoiding interviews during her presidential bid. Former President Donald Trump cast his primary election ballot in Florida on Wednesday.

Walz is slated to attend events Thursday in Providence and in the Hamptons.

