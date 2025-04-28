BOSTON (WHDH) - A virtual reality simulation is allowing nurses to train in helping patients with neurological disorders and is now being used by staffers at Boston Children’s Hospital.

April marks national Autism Awareness Month and the people behind the training say it will have a big impact for children who are nervous about going to the doctor.

For some children, a trip to the hospital can be overwhelming. Loud noises, long waits, and confusing instructions can feel unbearable. New CDC numbers show 1 in 31 children i diagnosed with autism by age 8.

For nurses, learning how to care for them is critical.

“Because of these numbers, nurses must be competent and confident in assessing and caring for children across the autism spectrum,” said Debbie Loop, a nurse educator for the VR platform Ubisim, which allows nurses to practice caring for patients before ever stepping into a room.

“There are so any features that we can customize these scenarios to reflect,” Loop said.

Amid a nationwide nursing shortage, those training future nurses say VR is here to stay.

“It’s all about positive patient outcomes,” Loop added. “It’s all about the patient, and that’s why we do what we do.”

Learn more: https://www.ubisimvr.com/

