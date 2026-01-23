FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Drake Maye and the Patriots are mindful of the stakes at hand. The young quarterback is confident the team will put its best foot forward in their biggest game of the season.

“I think it’d be huge, I mean just the, the AFC Championship, a chance to go to the Super Bowl,” Patriots quarterback Drake Maye said. “I mean, ah, that’d be huge.”

“I think we had a good week, I think we had a you know week, proud of the guys,” Maye continued. “You know it’s [the] AFC championship, what more do we need to you know be operating at a high level in practice, practicing hard and, and playing hard. I’ve been proud of the guys and proud of the coaches in what we’ve done this week and look forward to you know getting out there on Sunday.”

Mike Vrabel said having a close-knit locker room is a main reason why the Patriots sit one win away from the franchise’s 12th trip to the Super Bowl.

“You know the closer that you can become, kinda helps guys get through, helps coaches get through, you know just the, the rigors of, of this league as opposed to just being a bunch of independent contractors,” Vrabel said.

After going 2-0 at home to start the playoffs, the Pats are excited for the opportunity to continue their winning ways in hostile territory.

“We’re gonna have a tough challenge but you know, I’m looking forward to getting out there and, you know, looking forward to you know getting a chance to you know possibly celebrate on a, on an away field, it’ll be pretty, pretty special,” Maye said.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)