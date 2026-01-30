FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was absent from practice on Friday.

While addressing the media after practice, head coach Mike Vrabel said Maye was absent due to a lingering shoulder injury and illness.

The team and Maye himself addressed the injury on Thursday.

The Patriots continue to prep for the Super Bowl on February 8 where they will take on the Seattle Seahawks.

