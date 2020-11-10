Vt. legislature delays decision on coronavirus relief funds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) —

The Vermont legislature has delayed a decision on how to spend $75 million in coronavirus relief funds that the governor has asked to be reallocated to help businesses.

The Joint Fiscal Committee of the Legislature decided Monday to delay a decision on how to reallocate these funds from the federal relief act until Saturday, the Bennington Banner reported.

The committee has 10 days to approve or deny requests from Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s administration on reallocating the funds, according to legislation passed over the summer.

The committee heard arguments about whether the criteria the state’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development has used to allocate relief to businesses so far targets the funds to businesses most in need, the newspaper reported. They have consider a business’s lost revenue in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 when determining how to award funding.

Additionally, members of the committee asked whether these funds should instead go to supporting the state’s unemployment insurance and other social safety net programs.

