VT police and firefighters care for guinea pig found on street

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A guinea pig found on a Vermont street was taken to the local police department for safekeeping.

The furry creature was found Wednesday by a pedestrian walking down Railroad Street, Cpl George Johnson told the Caledonian Record.

Firefighter Phil Hawthorne said that if no owner comes forward, the guinea pig should become a resident of the firehouse. Det. Daniele Kostruba also volunteered to take the creature home as a pet.

The animal, dubbed Harvey by dispatcher Karen Montgomery, was given food, water and a box to stay in.

Police asked that the owner of the guinea pig go to the public safety building on Main Street to confirm ownership of the animal and take it home.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)