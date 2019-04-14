VT woman accused of assaulting 6 police officers, paramedic at TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Vermont woman is facing a slew of criminal charges after authorities say she attacked police officers, paramedics, and TD Garden staffers Saturday night.

Officers called in around 9 p.m. to escort an unruly man and woman from the premises managed to remove the man without incident but were spit on, kicked, and bitten as they attempted to remove 32-year-old Stephanie Lavoie, according to police.

Several officers fell while trying to subdue her before she was restrained to a stretcher.

She allegedly threw a cup of water on the booking officer.

Lavoie is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault and battery on emergency crews, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

