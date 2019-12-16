VT woman arrested for allegedly attacking police, throwing toilet water on officer

NEWPORT, V.T. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Vermont woman is facing a raft of criminal charges after police say she violently attacked police and threw toilet water from a holding cell on an officer following a car chase on Sunday.

An officer patrolling East Main Street spotted a vehicle he knew belonged to someone with a suspended license drive by and attempted to pull over the driver, according to Newport, Vermont Police Chief Seth DiSanto.

But the driver, later identified as Makayla Belmore, of Derby, allegedly sped away and swerved into oncoming traffic, prompting the officer to deactivate their lights and abandon the pursuit.

But when Belmore was located on Eagles Nest Drive, the officer tried to place her under arrest, setting off a struggle during which she’s accused of kicking two officers in the shins and banging her head on the hood of a police cruiser.

She also allegedly threw toilet water from her holding cell onto an officer at the station.

Belmore was ordered held at the Northern State Correctional Facility on $2,500 cash bail on charges of grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer, and five counts of attempted assault on a law enforcement officers.

