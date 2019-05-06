Vt. woman cited for animal cruelty

TOPSHAM, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a woman is facing two counts of animal cruelty after three horses were found to have died and two others were suffering from starvation and parasitism on a Topsham property.

Police said Monday that 26-year-old Heidi Wright, of Topsham, has been cited to appear in court following a weeklong investigation.

Police say the two live horses were turned over to a local equine rescue.

A phone message was left at Wright’s residence. It was not immediately known if she’s being represented by an attorney.

