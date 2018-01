(WHDH) — Electronic manufacturing supplier VTech is recalling thousands of rattles and crib mobiles.

The company recalled 280,000 Shake & Sing Elephant Rattles because the ears can pose a choking hazard.

VTech is also recalling about 37,000 Lights and Lullabies Travel Mobiles because a clamp could snap, causing the mobile to fall.

