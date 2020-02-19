WAAF moving to new radio station after being sold for $10.75M

BOSTON (WHDH) - WAAF has been sold and will soon air contemporary Christian music, Entercom Communications Corp. announced Tuesday.

Entercom — one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the United States — sold 107.3 FM to Educational Media Foundation for $10.75 million, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

WAAF will continue to air its rock programming on 104.1 HD2 and 93.7 HD2 and on RADIO.COM.

Educational Media Foundation will begin programming on 107.3 FM under a Network Affiliation Agreement starting Feb. 22, 2020.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)